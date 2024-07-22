Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Celebrity News

Rashida Jones and Vampire Weekend Singer Ezra Koenig’s Relationship Timeline

By
Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage

Rashida Jones and Ezra Koenig don’t need a traditional marriage to prove their love for one another.

Jones and Koenig reportedly started dating in 2016 and welcomed their first baby, son Isaiah, two years later.

Despite keeping their relationship relatively private, Jones gave a candid look inside her romance with the Vampire Weekend singer in July 2024.

We’re not married,” Jones told The New Yorker at the time. “We just kind of call each other [husband and wife]. But we are what we are, in the eyes of God!”

Rashida noted that her parents, Quincy Jones and late model Peggy Lipton, only got married when her dad had his first brain aneurysm and her sister, Kidada Jones, was 6 months old. The former couple tied the knot in 1974 and divorced in 1989.

“I’m sure we’ll get married at some point, but we basically are,” Rashida gushed.

Keep scrolling for a look back at Rashida and Koenig’s relationship timeline:

October 2017

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

After they were first linked in 2016, the couple showed up at the Hammer’s Museum Gala in the Garden in Los Angeles.

September 2018

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Rashida and Koenig had welcomed their son, Isaiah, several months earlier.

January 2020

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Rashida and Koenig attended the annual Pre-Grammy Gala together.

September 2023

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

The lovebirds dressed up to attend a Chanel dinner celebrating the Sofia Coppola Archive in Los Angeles.

March 2024

Rashida and Koenig attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

July 2024

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Rashida clarified that she and Koenig are only married “in the eyes of God,” not in a legal sense.

“I’m sure we’ll get married at some point, but we basically are,” she explained to The New Yorker.

