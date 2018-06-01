Rasual Butler and Leah LaBelle had meth and alcohol in their systems when they were killed in a car accident in January, according to autopsy reports obtained by Us Weekly from the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The former NBA player and the American Idol alum both died from “multiple traumatic injuries,” including blunt force head trauma and fractures. In addition to meth and alcohol, Butler tested positive for amphetamine, oxycodone and marijuana. He had a blood alcohol level of 0.118 and was driving 60 to 90 mph when he lost control of his Range Rover and hit a concrete wall in L.A. on January 31.

The couple were pronounced dead at the scene. Butler was 38 and LaBelle was 31.

Radar Online was first to report the news of both autopsy results.

The athlete played in the NBA for 14 years on teams such as the Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans (formerly the Hornets), Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards. He finished his professional career with the San Antonio Spurs in the 2015 to 2016 season.

Meanwhile, the R&B singer competed on season 3 of Idol in 2004. She competed against winner Fantasia Barrino, runner-up Diana DeGarmo and fan favorite Jennifer Hudson before finishing in 12th place.

Butler’s teammates and LaBelle’s fellow musicians were among the many celebrities who took to social media at the time to express their condolences. Idol judge Paula Abdul tweeted, “@leahlabelle was beautiful & had the voice of an ANGEL. She was my wild card pick on @AmericanIdol. I’m heartbroken to know that she & her husband @RasualButler45 have passed away. What a horrible tragedy.” Clippers player Paul Pierce added, “So sad this morning to here [sic] about my friend and teammate. RIP Rasual Butler appreciate the people around u because u never kno [sic].”

