Justin Tucker kicked his way into his wife Amanda Bass Tucker’s heart.

The couple met while attending the University of Texas in Houston. After college, Tucker was not selected in the NFL draft. However, he ended up signing with the Baltimore Ravens in May 2012. He made his way to training camp and ultimately earned the job as the starting kicker.

In Tucker’s debut season, the Ravens ended up becoming champions after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. Bass Tucker was by his side as they celebrated his and the team’s accomplishments.

“w/ Vinny #worldchamps @ravens,” Bass Tucker captioned a pic of the couple holding the Super Bowl trophy.

Following Tucker’s breakthrough season, he proposed to Bass Tucker and the twosome tied the knot nearly two years later.

Keep scrolling to see Tucker and Bass Tucker’s relationship timeline:

2010

Tucker met Bass Tucker during his freshman year. The pair started off as friends and their connection turned romantic. As their relationship grew, Bass Tucker would be in the stands cheering Tucker on as he played football.

February 2013

Bass Tucker was by her partner’s side as they attended several Super Bowl events together.

November 2013

Tucker and Bass Tucker got engaged after three years of dating.

“She said YES!!” he wrote via Instagram alongside a collage of pictures from the proposal. “I love you more than you can even imagine @amandalbass!”

March 2015

The couple tied the knot in Texas. Several of Tucker’s Ravens teammates and coaches, including Joe Flacco, Jeremy Zuttah, Jerry Rosburg and Randy Brown, attended the nuptials.

May 2016

Tucker and Bass Tucker expanded their family with the arrival of their son Easton.

“This little guy joined our family this past Tuesday afternoon,” Bass Tucker wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her newborn. “8 lbs 13 oz and 22 inches of sweetness. Welcome to the world, Easton Hayes! We love you so much!! 💙.”

January 2017

Bass Tucker cheered the kicker on as he competed in the Pro Bowl.

December 2018

When Tucker and the Ravens won their division, Bass Tucker was by his side to celebrate the victory.

“AFC North CHAMPS!! So awesome to have Amanda at the game,” Tucker captioned a pic of the duo. “What a great WIN!”

February 2021

The family of three enjoyed some quality time together during the off-season.

“So glad to have some great family time together at the beach,” Tucker wrote via Instagram. “I am truly blessed by these two!”

May 2023

Tucker and Bass Tucker enjoyed a date night at the Preakness 148 race in Baltimore.