Former NHL star Ray Emery died by drowning on Sunday, July 15, in Hamilton, Ontario.

According to Inspector Marty Schulenberg of the Hamilton Police Service, the 35-year-old’s body was recovered on Sunday afternoon at 2:50 p.m. approximately 70 feet from the area where he was last seen. He was reported missing just after 6 a.m. on Sunday in Hamilton Harbour.

“At this time, we do not believe there to be any suspicious or foul play,” Schulenberg told reporters at a press conference. “We do believe this is a case of misadventure.”

Schulenberg elaborated: “Mr. Emery had gone for a swim and did not surface after he dove in the water … All of the events leading up to him diving in are still part of our investigation.”

The Niagara Regional Police’s dive unit assisted in recovering Emery’s body. A coroner will be conducting a post-mortem to confirm the cause of death.

The former NHL goaltender was on a friend’s boat, which was docked in a slip at the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club, when he jumped into the water for a swim, according to The Hamilton Spectator.

Emery had an 11-season career with the NHL, during which time he played for the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks. The athlete won a Stanley Cup while playing as a backup for the Blackhawks in 2013.

Emery had not completely hung up his skates at the time of his death. The goalie competed in a charity hockey game on Saturday, July 14, in Hamilton, the night before his passing.

Emery suffered from avascular necrosis, a severe hip condition, and had a dicey history outside the rink. According to ESPN, he once assaulted a trainer, had a road rage incident, and was sent home from a training camp due to his behavior.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!