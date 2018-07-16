RIP

Ray Emery Dead: Former NHL Star Dies by Drowning at 35

Ray Emery of the Tampa Bay Lightning poses for his official headshot for the 2015-2016 season on September 17, 2015 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Brian Blanco/NHLI via Getty Images

Former NHL star Ray Emery died by drowning on Sunday, July 15, in Hamilton, Ontario.

According to Inspector Marty Schulenberg of the Hamilton Police Service, the 35-year-old’s body was recovered on Sunday afternoon at 2:50 p.m. approximately 70 feet from the area where he was last seen. He was reported missing just after 6 a.m. on Sunday in Hamilton Harbour.

“At this time, we do not believe there to be any suspicious or foul play,” Schulenberg told reporters at a press conference. “We do believe this is a case of misadventure.”

Schulenberg elaborated: “Mr. Emery had gone for a swim and did not surface after he dove in the water … All of the events leading up to him diving in are still part of our investigation.”

The Niagara Regional Police’s dive unit assisted in recovering Emery’s body. A coroner will be conducting a post-mortem to confirm the cause of death.

The former NHL goaltender was on a friend’s boat, which was docked in a slip at the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club, when he jumped into the water for a swim, according to The Hamilton Spectator.

Emery had an 11-season career with the NHL, during which time he played for the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks. The athlete won a Stanley Cup while playing as a backup for the Blackhawks in 2013.

Emery had not completely hung up his skates at the time of his death. The goalie competed in a charity hockey game on Saturday, July 14, in Hamilton, the night before his passing.

Emery suffered from avascular necrosis, a severe hip condition, and had a dicey history outside the rink. According to ESPN, he once assaulted a trainer, had a road rage incident, and was sent home from a training camp due to his behavior.

