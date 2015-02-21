Real Chance of Love’s Ahmad Givens Dead at 33 After Cancer Battle

Real Chance of Love star Ahmad Givens, aka Real, has reportedly died at the age of 33 following a battle with cancer, TMZ reports. Givens was diagnosed with stage four cancer back in 2013.

PHOTOS: Stars gone too soon

The site reports that the Stallionaires rapper had been bedridden since January. On Friday, Feb. 20, he had trouble with his vision and died hours later.

PHOTOS: Stars we've recently lost

As previously reported, Givens had an operation to remove cancerous growths from his colon in December 2013. While in surgery, doctors removed most of his liver after they found seven tumors. His rep told Us at the time that his family set up a website to help raise funds for his radiation treatment.

PHOTOS: Reality TV tragedies

Givens is best known for appearing in the VH1 series I Love New York in 2007. He went on to star in spin-offs Real Chance of Love with his brother Kamal "Chance" Givens from 2008 to 2009, and Real & Chance: The Legend Hunters in 2010.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!