Many know her as a reality star on the Bravo smash The Real Housewives of New York City, but Heather Thompson plays many other roles – mom, wife, entrepreneur, and Certified Integrative Health Coach. Us Weekly sat down with Heather, 54, to hear about her life after RHONY and her science-based, easy-to-follow approach to better wellness and improved sleep with Hapbee.

Q: You are one of the housewives that people really connected with. Tell us a little bit about how your life has been since you left RHONY.

A. I’ve been fantastic, thank you. I’ve been spending time raising two beautiful children, happy marriage, a great husband, lots of projects, living the life, which also has its hard knocks. That’s life facts. It’ll knock you down. It’ll lift you up. I’m just blessed to be healthy, 54 years old, working at balancing a robust life, working on myself and saying, ok! we’re doing a lot here!

Q: Are your kids headed to college?

A. Yes, our daughter Ella is a rising high school senior, and Jax is a college freshman this year. I still get messages from people asking me about Jax and my family and sharing about theirs. I have deep gratitude for the connections that we still have and continue to find with people from our story.

Q: What made you seek out and partner with Hapbee?

A. Going through menopause, I was having trouble sleeping and focusing. It was also the pandemic, and I was anxious and attacking the root cause was going to take a minute, but getting relief at the same time was important. I didn’t want things to help me through but then leave me with worse side effects or more fogginess later. Hapbee was the rescue for me and I believe when something works for you, you share it, right?

Q: Share a little bit about how Hapbee works.

A. Using Hapbee is as easy as throwing on your favorite playlist. Just choose a sleep or mood setting in the app and let the gentle bio-streams do their magic. Hapbee uses technology to mimic the effects we get from things like caffeine, melatonin, cbd or even a glass of wine. So, you get all the benefits without actually ingesting anything and most importantly – without any of the nasty side effects.

Q: Can you give us an idea how Hapbee makes you feel?

A. You know that great feeling you get from your first cup of coffee or your second glass of wine? Imagine feeling that good without any of the negative side effects from having too much. That’s what Hapbee provides—support for your mood, mind, and whole body, all without a hangover!

