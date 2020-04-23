Recess Star Jason Davis Cause of Death Revealed

Jason Davis’ cause of death has been revealed two months after his sudden passing in February.

The child actor’s death was listed as “effects of fentanyl,” according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner, TMZ reported on Thursday, April 23.

The report doesn’t list any other factor’s in the late actor’s death, but does note that it was an accident, the outlet explained.

The Recess star, who voiced Mikey on the animated series for five years (and six seasons), was 35 when he died on February 16, 2020.

At the time, the former Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew alum’s mother, Nancy Davis Rickel, revealed that she was “heartbroken” to announce that the Utah-born star native had passed away in L.A.

“Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life,” Rickel said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter in February. “He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss.”

Davis, who was the grandson of philanthropist Barbara Davis and former 20th Century Fox owner Marvin Davis, had a history of substance abuse.

He cofounded the charity Cure Addiction Now in 2018, alongside his mother, to help fund research to find therapies used to help stop the cycle of substance abuse and get users to permanently recover.

Throughout his career, Davis starred in Beverly Hills Ninja, Rush Hour and appeared in few episodes of both 7th Heaven and Roseanne.

The late actor’s is survived by his parents, Nancy Davis Rickel and Nebil Zarif, and his four siblings — two brothers Brandon and Alexander Davis and two half-sisters Isabella and Mariella Rickel. His brother Brandon is a music manager in L.A.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).