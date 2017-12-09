Ree Drummond has one piece of advice this holiday: make this the season you skip the entertaining jitters. “My number one piece of advice: Don’t sweat the small stuff,” she tells Us Weekly. “People aren’t coming to your house to scrutinize how it’s decorated. They’re not coming to scrutinize the food. If they’re friends, they’re coming to hang and have a good time.”

Then throw on some holiday tunes (the mom of four prefers Bing Crosby) and place candles all around — including in the bathroom. “Everywhere you can,” adds Drummond. “They add such a vibe.”

Ree Drummond’s Ice Cream Pie

Serves 8–12

Ingredients:

Crust

16 full sheets of graham crackers

¹/³ cup butter, melted

Filling

2 pts vanilla ice cream

1/4 cup finely chopped pecans, plus more for serving

4 peanut butter cups, such as Reese’s, roughly chopped

2 large Butterfinger bars, roughly chopped Jarred caramel or hot fudge, for serving

1. Make the crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place graham crackers in a large plastic zipper bag and seal. Smash the crackers with a rolling pin until they’re crushed into fine crumbs. (Or you can use a food processor!)

2. Move the crumbs to a large bowl, then pour in the melted butter and stir to combine. Press the crumbs into a pie plate, slowly packing them so they’re firm. Bake the crust for 5 minutes, then let it cool completely.

3. Make the filling: In a large bowl, stir the ice cream until it’s smooth but still firm and somewhat frozen. Add the pecans and candies and stir until it’s all combined.

4. Pour the mixture into the cooled crust and smooth the surface, then cover the pie and place it in the freezer, 2 to 3 hours minimum.

5. Use a warm knife to cut neat slices, then drizzle with your favorite jarred caramel or hot fudge sauce.

After baking her dish, the Pioneer Woman star stores it in the freezer at her Oklahoma ranch. That way, says the judge of Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge, “you can sneak little wedges whenever the need arises!”

