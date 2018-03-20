Filming for the second season of Big Little Lies has started and its stars can’t contain their excitement.

Reese Witherspoon (a.k.a. bubbly Madeline) shared a photo of herself with Laura Dern on Monday, March 19. In the picture, Witherspoon and Dern, who at one time played series villain Renata, pose at a table in front of the Seaside Coffee Shop in Monterey, California. Witherspoon captioned the image: “Watch out Monterey, here we come! #BLL2.” (Dern, who won a Golden Globe for her role in the HBO hit posted the same snap on her Instagram.)

Three days earlier, Zoë Kravitz — known to Big Little Lies fans as free-spirited mom Bonnie — posted a selfie, writing: “Bonnie’s. Back. #BLL2.” And Shailene Woodley, who portrays single mother Jane, uploaded a smiling shot with the caption: “JANES BACK. LET’S DO THIS #BLL2.”

Bonnie’s. Back. #BLL2 A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Mar 15, 2018 at 6:05pm PDT

Based on the bestselling novel by Australian author Liane Moriarty, the first season centered on a mysterious murder at a ritzy Monterey public school trivia night.

Big Little Lies will be back for a seven-episode installment in 2019. Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman will again star and executive produce the drama.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists,” Witherspoon said in a statement on the HBO website.

It was announced in January that Meryl Streep would be joining the cast in the sophomore season as as Celeste’s mother-in-law Mary Louise Wright. She arrives after growing “concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren” after her son Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgard) death.

