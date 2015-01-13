Totally just like Us! Reese Witherspoon shared a hilarious and insightful series of text messages from her mom Betty Witherspoon on Monday, Jan. 12, the day after the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The adorable exchange was screen-grabbed and tweeted by 38-year-old Witherspoon, who was nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe for her role as Cheryl Strayed in Wild.

Aww thanks Mom. ?? Congrats to all the #GoldenGlobe winners last night! What a fun celebration of movies this year ???? pic.twitter.com/1m2fQizWKi — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 12, 2015

The star shared the same post — filled with heart emojis — to her Instagram and added: "Aww thanks Mom for all the words of encouragement. Congrats to all the #GoldenGlobe winners last night! What a fun celebration of movies this year….and thank you to all the amazing fans who have supported #WILDmovie."

That wasn't Witherspoon's only text exchange shared with her followers over the weekend. The actress also revealed the glamorous way she spent the evening before the Globes. "More inside scoop into the wild world of #GoldenGlobePrep?" she wrote. "One day to go…and we're potty training…" she continued alongside a funny screen grab.

Sound familiar? #Pottytraining #GGprep #MommyDuty (and yes, you're welcome for filling your feed with poop jokes! ????) A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 10, 2015 at 3:21pm PST

On the Globes red carpet, Witherspoon discussed the update with Entertainment Tonight. "I want to make sure everyone knows, amidst all this going on, we are still just regular people," she joked.

Wild author Strayed accompanied Witherspoon to the annual awards show on Sunday, where the two looked ravishing. "I lost all my toe nails in the movie," Witherspoon joked to E! News about the real life subject of Wild. "And now I'm torturing her with high heels."

The two grew close after Witherspoon opted to adapt Strayed's best-selling memoir under her production company with her husband Jim Toth.

"The book started everything," Witherspoon told reporters at a film screening last fall. "In November of 2011, Cheryl Strayed sent me the manuscript for the book that would be released four months later. I read it in 24 hours on a plane to New York [and] I was sobbing. I got off the plane and I called my agent and I said, 'I have to meet this woman. I don’t know who she is. I need to hug her!'"

