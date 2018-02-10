Reg E. Cathey Dead: ‘House of Cards’ Actor Dies at 59

Actor Reg E. Cathey has died. He was 59.

The Emmy winner was probably best known for his roles on House of Cards and The Wire, had been battling lung cancer, according to a Friday, February 9, report by TMZ, though the cause of death was not revealed.

The outlet also reported that he was in his home in New York and was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing.

An outpouring of support from his former colleagues was shared on social media in remembrance of the late actor, whose career spanned more than 35 years, with roles in projects including The Mask, Fantastic Four and S.W.A.T.

The Wire creator David Simon shared a statement about Cathey’s passing on Twitter on Friday. “Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor — but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set,” Simon tweeted. “On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing.” Cathey played the role of Norman Wilson in the HBO series, which ran from 2002 to 2008.

Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor — but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/OHEUbAhTg0 — David Simon (@AoDespair) February 9, 2018

Wendell Pierce, Cathey’s costar on The Wire, also sent out a message via Twitter remembering the late actor. “We lost a masterful actor, a sonorous voice, a great colleague, and a kind friend,” Pierce, 54, tweeted along with a photo of Cathey holding his Emmy. “A more gregarious human being you could not find. A man whose presence was always a blessing and joy. I’m hard-pressed to remember a moment of anger. A beautiful human being who will be missed.”

We lost a masterful actor, a sonorous voice, a great colleague, and a kind friend. A more gregarious human being you could not find. A man whose presence was always a blessing and joy. I’m hard pressed to remember a moment of anger. A beautiful human being who will be missed pic.twitter.com/PiwDy0kVFC — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) February 10, 2018

Cathey played Freddy’s BBQ Joint owner, Freddy Hayes, on House of Cards. The role earned him the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2015. The Netflix show’s creator Beau Willimon sent out his condolences via Twitter on Friday.

Willimon wrote: “Reg Cathey was one of a kind. Brimming with life force, generosity, humor, gravitas and a fountain of talent. Loved by everyone lucky enough know him and work with him.”

He added: “He will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace, Reg.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!