Ten years strong! Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi celebrated their anniversary on Thursday, August 16, so Us Weekly is taking a look back at some of their cutest moments throughout the years.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, have been open about their relationship, talking about everything from when de Rossi knew DeGeneres was the one for her — “When I first laid eyes on her,” the Scandal alum said in 2009 — to where they shared their first kiss (in the back of a limo!).

“Ellen has completely changed the way I look at life,” de Rossi, 45, admitted during a 2010 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She’s made me not worry about what other people think.

The two have often looked back on their nuptials. “The whole wedding was at our house, and it was just our family and a few friends and, of course, our dogs. And our cats had a prior commitment so they could not … they didn’t show up,” the 60-year-old host joked during a 2009 episode of her talk show.

On a more sentimental note, DeGeneres later explained: “And when we got married, Portia’s line was, ‘It’s good to be loved. It’s profound to be understood.’ And she understands me, because that is the best gift that anybody could’ve given me.”

The pair documented their milestone anniversary with sweet social media posts on Thursday. “Ten years ago today,” the Finding Dory star captioned a Twitter video of their wedding. “This was such a special day for us.”

“10 years ago today, Ellen and I were married,” de Rossi wrote on Instagram. “We wanted to share Wayne Dyer’s poignant and special words with you to remind us all how far we’ve come — that we are living in a country that supports #marriageequality.”

