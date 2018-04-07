Remy Ma, working on her sophomore disc, goes all the way in for Us. Read on to learn 25 things about the Love & Hip Hop: New York star.

1. Whitney Houston is my pretend mom! She’s my inspiration.

2. I used to have Jheri curls — my mom was in cosmetology school and practiced everything on me.

3. My worst outfit I have ever worn was a state-issued green prison uniform. I wish I never wore that!

4. My husband [rapper Papoose] is the first person I run to for advice.

5. My first car was a pink Mercedes-Benz CLK 430.

6. Waffle Crisp is hands down the best breakfast cereal.

7. Cheeseburgers are my favorite food. I’m a pescatarian, but if I can only have one food, I’m going back to meat — fast!

8. “Just Be a Man About It” by Toni Braxton is my go-to shower song.

9. My favorite article of clothing I own is an off-white men’s army fatigue jacket.

10. First Time Flippers is the show I’m binge-watching. I can’t get enough!

11. I was in the play A Raisin in the Sun when I was a kid.

12 My weirdest talent is that I make the best fluffy slime.

13. I have mild insomnia, so I’m always awake at random hours.

14. The 50-plus-inch hair I wore in 2006 was the most I’ve ever paid for hair.

15. I was starstruck when I met DMX.

16. I have four siblings: two brothers and two sisters.

17. My favorite movie is Little Shop of Horrors. I love to sing along.

18. I almost died when I stopped eating meat and realized I couldn’t eat Chick-fil-A and Popeyes.

19. “Tempo” by Chris Brown is my favorite song to dance to right now.

20. My favorite book is The Talisman by Stephen King and Peter Straub.

21. Fat Joe’s wife Lorena Cartagena is my main fashion inspiration.

22. I’ve been mistaken for Kelly Rowland a few times.

23. If I could have dinner with anyone I would love to sit down with my ancestors. I don’t really know much about my family’s background, so I’d love to dine with them.

24. My favorite shoes I ever bought are Emilio Pucci snow boots — I own every color!

25. My dream collaboration would be with Rihanna.

