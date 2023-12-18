Rescue Me alum James McCaffrey died on Sunday, December 17. He was 65.

McCaffrey’s wife, Rochelle Boström, confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that the late actor died at their home in Larchmont, New York, following a battle with myeloma cancer.

McCaffrey made his TV debut in 1992 with a role in Civil Wars. Two years later, he got his big break playing Michael Payton on Viper. He continued to find success on television with roles on Swift Justice, New York Undercover, As the World Turns and Beautiful People.

The late actor is best known for his portrayal of Jimmy Keefe on Rescue Me from 2004 to 2011. McCaffrey also made a name for himself voicing the titular character in the Max Payne video game franchise.

Ahead of his death, McCaffrey was working on a short film titled Pigeon, which is in post-production. He was also part of the upcoming Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake video game.

His passing has left a hole in many hearts in and around Hollywood. Entourage alum Kevin Dillon mourned the loss of McCaffrey via Instagram on Sunday.

“#rip James McCaffrey we were lucky to have known you,” Dillon, 58, captioned a throwback photo with his late pal. “My best friend, you will be missed 🙏🏼.”

Max Payne writer Sam Lake also paid tribute to McCaffrey via social media. “I’m heartbroken to hear the sad news of James McCaffrey’s passing. We worked together for more than 25 years. He was a lovely man and a dear friend,” Lake wrote on Monday, December 18. “He was a key part of the Remedy family. He was a brilliant actor. No one could do what he did better than him. For us, he was Max Payne, Thomas Zane the Diver, Zachariah Trench and finally Alex Casey. I had the utmost honor of sharing both Max Payne’s role and Casey’s role with him.”

He concluded: “He was such a joy to work with. This feels like the end of an era. I will always cherish his memory and I will miss him. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Jim.”

McCaffrey is survived by wife Boström, whom he wed in 2000, and their daughter, Tiernan.