Lindsay Lohan Honors ‘Best Friend’ Harry Morton After His Sudden Death





Lindsay Lohan is in mourning. The actress is grieving the loss of restaurateur Harry Morton, who was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, November 23, by his younger brother Matthew. He was 38.

Morton, who founded the Pink Taco restaurant chain in 1999 when he was just 18, dated Lohan, now 33, in 2006. The Canyons star used a black-and-white photo of her and Morton from a movie premiere in Venice that year to honor him on social media following the news of his death.

“Best friends. Best life,” she captioned the Instagram snapshot.

The actress’ touching tribute earned a response from her mom, Dina Lohan. “So sorry my lil princess,” the 57-year-old wrote. “He’s always with you, watching over you baby.”

Lindsay’s younger sister, Aliana Lohan, also commented on the post and left a single prayer hands emoji.

Aside from Lohan, Morton dated a slew of other celebrities including Britney Spears and Demi Moore.

Though it’s unclear exactly how the businessman died, his passing was a shock to those who were close to him. “We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco,” restaurant spokesperson Tim Ragones said in a statement to USA Today. “Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous.”

The statement concluded: “Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

In addition to his involvement in Pink Taco, which first opened in Las Vegas and now has locations in Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles, Morton was a co-owner of the Viper Room, a popular L.A. club.

His involvement in the hospitality industry came as no surprise given his family pedigree. Morton was the grandson of Morton Steakhouse founder Arnie Morton and the son of Hard Rock Cafe and Hotels co-founder Peter Morton.