Today you can shop and plan anything with the ease and convenience of your smartphone. But wouldn’t it be so much better if everything you buy was trusted and recommended by your friends? With the Revido app you can shop with confidence armed with reliable reviews from your social networks, so you skip the mass review and go right to your crew. Here are five reasons to try Revido .

1. You can’t rely on one-size-fits-all reviews.

Sure, that rave 5-star review online sounds amazing, but mass reviews don’t always reflect your individual lifestyle, interests, personality, or taste.

2. You’re more likely to buy from a brand recommended by a friend.

90% more likely, in fact!

3. Getting an honest opinion is easier than you think.

Revido lets you connect with friends to see what they’re doing and buying – then you get their honest feedback and can ask them questions about their experiences.

4. Friend reviews = a more customized fit for you!

Download the Revido app to get and share informed opinions with friends on everything from dining, travel, and entertainment, to fashion, beauty, wine, tech, and more. Planning a casual date night? Friends can suggest restaurants with a cool, relaxed vibe. Looking for the perfect summer beach read? They know you love romance novels, so they’ll pick books just for you.

5. Impulse purchases are not required.

If you’re not ready to click “Purchase” right away, you can save all your friends’ fabulous recommendations in one, easy-to-find place using the Revido app. Your favorite first-hand reviews will always be right at your fingertips. Get started now by downloading Revido in the App Store.