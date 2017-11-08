Is it time to move beyond the drama? On the Wednesday, November 8, episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it seemed that some of the women were finally ready to bury old quarrels and move forward. Others, however, were just starting to be upset about new ones. Teresa Giudice largely stayed out of the fray because she was away on vacation. That left, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs to fend for themselves.

Bye Bye Soggy Siggy

Dolores accompanied Siggy during a doctor visit about restoring her hormone levels to balance out her mood swings (and maybe improve her libido). Dolores then said that she couldn’t take Margaret and Teresa anymore. Siggy quickly agreed.

“Frank has treated me with more respect than Joe Giudice has ever treated Teresa on a good day!” Dolores argued. Siggy defended Teresa, saying she was exhausted. “Her judgment is very clouded,” Siggy sighed. Dolores didn’t seem too impressed with that argument.

Margaret Tries to Make Peace

Meanwhile, in another part of town, Margaret downloaded with her mother about Siggy attacking her at the party. Margaret said she “felt bad” for Dolores because she understood the nature of untraditional relationships. “That’s her life. Who cares about that? That’s off limits.” Margaret’s mother encouraged her to call Dolores to try to clear the air. Dolores agreed to meet Margaret to talk it out. (What could go wrong?)

The women met for lunch and Dolores explained she was upset with Margaret for two reasons. First, she called Siggy “Soggy Siggy” and second, she called Dolores an ass kisser. Margaret said she was just trying to make a joke and Dolores said that when things are heated, it’s not the time to make a joke. Margaret then argued that Siggy might have gone a little over the top during her tantrum at the Gorga restaurant tasting, but Dolores said she disagreed.

The conversation then turned to Dolores’ with her ex-husband. Margaret said she actually admired how close Dolores and Frank were—this compliment seemed to soften Dolores’ tone quite a bit. Margaret then told the camera that she was starting to understand Dolores better. Margaret then admitted that two of the kids who she had raised hadn’t spoken to her in a whopping six years.

Family Fun

Teresa had escaped New Jersey for a family vacation with her daughters and her father (who showed off an unfortunate sunburn). With a little space between herself and the rest of the women, Teresa was reevaluating her friendships. In her mind, Danielle was doing a great job in that department, while Dolores… not so much.

Teresa told the cameras it was “strange” to be there without Joe, and noted that Milania was having an especially hard time coping with her father being gone. Teresa then added that she was upset that she had lost time with her daughters because of the situation her husband had put her in. (In other words, her legal woes were all Joe’s fault.)

Melissa Tries to Bond With her Daughter

Though she was pleased by the progress of her relationship with Teresa, Melissa Gorga was now frustrated by how little her daughter, Antonia, wanted to talk to her. While browsing for clothes, Melissa tried getting Antonia to open up – and found out that her daughter thought she and her husband Joe were too strict. Melissa said she would take that under consideration.

She then instructed Joe to spend some time with Antonia. He did, and he made it clear that he knew there were “boys around.” He expressed that it was important that she respected him and that he reserved the right to “lock her in the house.” In exchange, though, he said he would give her a little more freedom … as long as she didn’t abuse that freedom, she wouldn’t get locked up. It was progress, maybe? She sweetly told him she loved him “more than numbers can explain.”

Mended Fences … for Now

Dolores and Frank met up with Siggy and her husband for a double date. Siggy reported that she was “feeling more sexual” since her hormone treatment, which everyone was happy to hear (especially her husband). Over a few glasses of wine, Dolores told Siggy that she thought they should give Margaret a second chance—and Siggy agreed. It kind of seemed like Siggy would have agreed to anything in that moment, though, because she in such a good mood.

Teresa Reveals Her True Feelings About Joe

Later, she had a heart-to-heart with her father about how much she was struggling to raise her girls on her own. Her dad broke down in tears over how much he missed Teresa’s mother. “I miss her so much too,” Teresa said as she cried. “I’m mad too right now. I wish Joe would have been on top of everything a little bit better,” she said. “I hate that. He better be a changed person.” Her dad told her it was OK because she and the girls had him around now.

Tell Us: Do you think the truce with Margaret, Dolores and Siggy will last?

