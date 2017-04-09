Is Richard Simmons preparing for a comeback? The reclusive fitness mogul recently signed a business deal for licensing, merchandising and endorsement opportunities — and Simmons’ manager isn’t ruling out the possibility of a return to the spotlight.

License Global magazine reported that Prominent Brand + Talent, a management company cofounded by Simmons’ longtime manager Michael Catalano, has secured the rights to represent Simmons, 68, and plans to release a collection of products inspired by the fitness icon.

“Richard Simmons is a beloved American icon and a proven retail brand,” Prominent managing member Dan Levin told the publication. “Everything he stands for has been the gold standard in health and wellness. He has paved the way for every subsequent fitness personality in this country, yet none of them have matched the impact of Richard’s indelible imprint on America’s psyche.”

Levin added, “Prominent is proud to represent Richard Simmons and has plans to launch a global line of thoughtful motivation and inspiration-based products that will achieve the tenets Richard has always espoused — love yourself no matter what you weigh, make time to do good for others and laugh a little.”

Simmons’ manager told The New York Times that the star might come out of his self-imposed three-year isolation to promote the products. “All I can say, at least for now, is it is possible,” Catalano said. “But it is yet to be determined, I would say.”

In March 2016, the Sweatin’ to the Oldies star, who has not been seen in public since 2014, told Entertainment Tonight, “No one should be worried about me. … It was time for me to take some time to be by myself.” His withdrawal from public life is explored in the new weekly podcast “Missing Richard Simmons.”

