Richard Swift Dead: Black Keys Musician Dies at 41

The Black Keys bassist Richard Swift has died at the age of 41 one month after revealing he had been suffering from a “life-threatening condition.”

Dan Auerbach, Swift’s bandmate in the Black Keys and the Arcs, took to Instagram to confirm the news. “Today the world lost of the most talented musicians I know. He’s now with his Mom and Sister,” Auerbach, 39, wrote on Tuesday, July 3. “I will miss you my friend.”

An official Facebook page for Swift also confirmed the news on Tuesday with a black-and-white photo of him. “And all the angels since ‘Que Sera Sera.’ Richard Ochoa Swift. March 16. 1977 – July 3, 2018,” the caption read.

Back in March, Swift’s representatives confirmed to Pitchfork that he had been hospitalized due to a “life-threatening condition” and was recovering in Tacoma, Washington. His family then launched a GoFundMe page hoping to raise $100,000. At the time of Swift’s death, more than $87,000 had been donated.

Swift is also best known for his time with the Shins from 2011 to 2016. During his time in the band, he also toured with the Black Keys in 2014 as their bassist as well as playing drums for the Arcs. As a producer, he has also worked with Foxygen, Guster, the Mynabirds, Sharon Van Etten and more. He also founded National Freedom, an Oregon-based recording studio.

Born in Utah, the “Lady Luck” singer was raised in Minnesota, Utah and Oregon before relocating to Southern California to launch his music career.

