Ricki Lake: I ‘Found a Brilliant New Love’ After My Ex’s Death

Moving on. Two years after Ricki Lake’s ex-husband, Christian Evans, passed away, the former talk show host admitted that she is in a new relationship with One Golden Thread founder Jeff Scult.

“I just recently found a brilliant new love,” Lake, 50, said at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday, February 6. “He’s making me really happy. We’ve been together for three and a half months.”

The Emmy winner and the clothing brand owner, who “met through a mutual friend,” have recently started showcasing their affection on social media. “This is what happy looks like,” Lake captioned an Instagram photo of the pair in Las Vegas late last month.

The Never Say Never author’s ex, whom she filed for divorce from in 2015 after three years of marriage, suffered from bipolar disorder and died by suicide in February 2017 at the age of 45. “I have to spread the word about recognizing this disorder and getting treatment as soon as possible,” Lake said the month after Evans’ death. “He had a lot of self-esteem issues and a lot of demons. But I understood him, and he was someone that I think a lot of people misunderstood.”

Lake reflected on her former love’s death in December 2018 with a heartfelt message on Instagram. “22 months ago today, I lost my #beloved #christianevans to #mentalillness and #suicide,” she captioned a selfie of the pair. “Though his absence in the physical has left a gaping hole in my life and heart, I can honestly say I have come out of the darkness.”

She continued: “My heart is open again to life and love. I feel his spirit guiding me along the way. Thank you my dear love for watching over me. #loveiseternal #1111 #love #kindnessisking #grateful.”

