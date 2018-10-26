Ariana Grande Is Headed Back to Tour (RADAR Online)

Ricki Lake Lost Her Virginity on ‘Cry-Baby’ Set (Star Magazine)

10 Movies to Binge This Halloween (OK! Magazine)

Chris Pratt’s in Talks to Star in This New Thriller (Men’s Journal)

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast “Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!