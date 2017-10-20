Riverdale star Camila Mendes took to Instagram on Thursday, October 19, to announce her involvement with Project HEAL and share a personal message about her past struggle with eating disorders.

The actress, 23, started the statement to her four million followers by saying, “Could not be happier about my decision to get involved with Project HEAL.”

The Virginia native then went on to speak more personally by adding: “I can say from experience that eating disorders are serious mental illnesses. Growing up, I watched my big sister suffer from one for many years, and I’ve experienced periods in my life when I’ve suffered symptoms as well. I’m joining Project HEAL to help break the stigma associated with eating disorders.”

“I’ll be attending their SF Gala at Levi Stadium on Saturday, and auctioning off a day at the Riverdale set. Please, please join me in supporting this incredible organization,” she wrote with the caption, “link in bio <3.”

The Project HEAL foundation provides grant funding for people with eating disorders who can’t afford treatment, promotes healthy body image and self-esteem, and serves as proof that full recovery from an eating disorder is possible. Project HEAL has more than 40 chapters throughout the United States, Canada and Australia.

The organizations Third Annual Bay Gala, which Mendes mentioned in her post, will take place on Saturday, October 21, at Levi Stadium in San Francisco. It is hosted by Arianna Huffington and 49ers Chief Strategy Officer Paraag Marathe, and sponsored by the NFL. The event consists of a sit-down dinner and a premier live auction with incredible once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

