Amazingness! Rob Dyrdek and wife Bryiana Noelle Flores have welcomed a new addition to their family — a baby girl named Nala Ryan Dyrdek.

The Ridiculousness host, 43, announced the birth of his daughter in a sweet Instagram post on Friday, December 29, alongside a few sweet photos. In one precious pic, the proud parents smile with their bundle of joy as their 15-month-old son, Kodah Dash, gazes at his new sister. One photo shows Nala resting peacefully inside a hospital crib and another shows the big brother standing in front of his sister. The MTV host captioned the photos, “She is an angel from heaven. She is absolute perfection. She is our princess. She is Nala Ryan Dyrdek. So thankful for the strength of my amazing wife and grateful for our growing family.”

The hot mama posted a similar family photo, writing, “My heart has never been more full than it is right now. @robdyrdek thank you for being the most amazing and supportive husband and the best daddy in the whole world! Kodah, your sissy is so lucky to have you as her big brother and I am so, so proud of you! Nala Ryan Dyrdek, welcome to our family. You are loved beyond measure and there will never be a moment in your life that goes by where you aren’t reminded of that.”

As previously reported, the couple, who married in 2015, announced they were expecting a daughter in June on Instagram with an adorable clip from their gender reveal party. The model later revealed she informed Dyrdek that she was pregnant with their second child by having 100 white balloons delivered to their house before she gave the doting daddy presents — one of which included a positive pregnancy test.

