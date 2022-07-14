Celebrating the next generation! Young athletes from across the country will be honored Sunday, July 31, at USA TODAY’s 2022 High School Sports Awards — and they’ll be doing so in the presence of two NFL legends, Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis.

Gronkowski, 33, and Davis, 38, have been announced as the hosts of the largest high school sports recognition program in the country, according to a press release obtained by Us Weekly. The national show honors top athletic accomplishments and inspiring stories concerning high school sports, while recognizing the best athletes across 18 national sports.

In addition, the event hands out premier awards for Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rising Star, Courage Award, Special Olympics Athlete of the Year and Play of the Year.

“These young athletes are incredibly impressive and it’s truly an honor to recognize them for their talents and commitment to their sport,” Gronkowski said in a statement. “Meeting these athletes now is so fun because I know many of them will continue to play the game they love professionally.”

Being committed to the sport is something Gronk knows well: In June — and after a successful 11-year run — the four-time Super Bowl champ announced he was retiring a second time after returning to the NFL to play alongside his former New England Patriot teammate Tom Brady. Together, the dynamic duo brought the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory in 2021’s Super Bowl LV.

Meanwhile, Davis — who previously played for the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins — is just as thrilled to recognize young athletes excelling in their sports, noting he’s “excited to cheer them on and be a part of their celebration.”

“I’ve said it before, if you want success, you have to work hard for it,” the former tight end added. “So, it’s great to see these young athletes putting in the work, having fun and getting the recognition they deserve for being the top athletes in their sport.”

The 2022 High School Sports Awards premieres on the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards website, YouTube and the USA TODAY channel on July 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

