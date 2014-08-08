Showing some love! Rob Kardashian took to Twitter on Thursday evening, Aug. 7, to gush about his niece North West.

The lately troubled reality star shared a split photo of his sister Kim Kardashian holding little North, 13 months. In the photo, only part of Kim's body and arms can be seen, but Nori looks adorable in a denim outfit and her much talked-about stud earrings.

"Goodness @KimKardashian she's soooooo pretty!!!!" Rob, 27, wrote with the photo. "LOVE HERR."

Kim, 33, returned the love, responding to Rob's tweet later on Thursday by writing, "@robkardashian she loves her uncle Robby!"

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also recently gushed about another family member. On Monday, Aug. 4, he tweeted a photo of the September issue of Teen Vogue, which features his half-sister Kendall Jenner on the cover.

"My little Sis is so cute here lol , @KendallJenner LOVE YOU," he wrote.

Jenner, 18, responded simply, "you're so cute."

After deleting all of his tweets and clearing his social media presence earlier this summer, Rob has returned to Twitter in recent weeks with a noticeably positive attitude. While he was once writing angry and dejected messages, he has lately been sharing photos with his sisters and writing tweets such as "I love the world for real. God is GREAT" and "Man God really is THEE Man. Creating so many Beautiful people in this world."

