Robin Leach, best known as the host of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, has died at age 76.

The reporter passed away on Friday, August 24. The Las Vegas Review-Journal, where Leach was a celebrity columnist, reported that he had been hospitalized since November 2017 after he suffered a stroke in Mexico.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had,” Leach’s family said in a statement. “Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow.”

John Katsilometes, a fellow columnist at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, shared further details on Twitter Friday. “Sad to report the death of famed celeb reporter, friend and colleague #RobinLeach @ 1:50 a.m. in #LasVegas. He would have been 77 Wednesday,” he wrote. “He suffered a second stroke Monday. He [was] in hospice care. He’d been hospitalized since Nov. 21, after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas.”

Leach, a London native, got his first job as a reporter at age 15. He moved to New York in 1963 and went on to work for The New York Daily News, People and other publications before the premiere of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous in 1984. The show, which featured the lavish homes and lives of celebrities, ran until 1995.

The journalist moved to Las Vegas in 1999 and went on to cover events for local outlets.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!