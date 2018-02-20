A milestone worth celebrating! Robin Roberts commemorated the five-year anniversary of her return to Good Morning America after her medical leave for MDS, a rare blood and bone marrow disease otherwise known as myelodysplastic syndrome.

The 57-year-old journalist took to social media to reflect on the occasion, quoting the emotional opening line she used upon her return to the Emmy-winning morning show in 2013.

“‘I’ve been waiting 174 days to say this, Good Morning America!’ My exact words 5 years ago today when I ended medal leave and returned to @GMA,” Roberts wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, February 20, alongside a photo of herself flashing a thumbs up. “What a blessing to be a messenger & the message is … This Too Shall Pass #TuesdayThoughts.”

The Everybody’s Got Something author revealed her diagnosis in June 2012 and announced the following month that she’d be leaving GMA to undergo a bone marrow transplant.

“I keep pinching myself and I realize that this is real. This is really happening,” Roberts said five years ago today on her first day back to the job. “Faith, family and friends have brought me to this moment and I am so full of gratitude.”

Roberts also expressed her gratitude to those who supported her through such a difficult time. “There’s so many people that I want to thank throughout the morning, my doctors and nurses and family and colleagues and people who have sat in this chair and those who have blazed the trail before me,” she added at the time. “As my mother said, ‘We all have something.’ … Everybody’s story has purpose and meaning and value and I share this morning, this day of celebration with everyone.”

The beloved anchor has been open about her health struggles in the past, having battled breast cancer in 2007.

