Sixty days after her bone marrow transplant, Good Morning America's Robin Roberts says she was "moved to tears" by the outpouring of love and support she's received from fans and family alike.

Opening up in a blog post Nov. 18 about a weeklong hospital stay for a "tune-up" — aimed at combatting a latent virus that did not respond to medication — Roberts, 51, reassured fans that her minor setback was normal for patients recovering from transplants like hers.

"Our immune systems usually take care of a virus like this … but mine is only 59 days old. Physically I felt fine but being back in the hospital took an emotional toll on me," Roberts — who received marrow donated by her sister, Sally-Ann, in September — wrote in her Sunday blog entry. "I decided to look at my brief stay as a 'tune up' . . . and then I would be back on the road to recovery. By the grace of God, I am!"

Returning to her New York City home Friday to recover with the help of her sister, Roberts now says the virus that led to her hospitalization is now under control. "My numbers are going back up!" she happily confirms.

Diagnosed with the rare blood disorder MDS earlier this year, the perpetually optimistic GMA anchor closed her blog entry by thanking fans for their support throughout her medical ordeal. "I've been moved to tears by my GMA family's [and your] genuine support, concern and love. X0," she wrote.

