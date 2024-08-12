Your account
Celebrity News

Robin Williams’ Son Zak Pays Tribute on 10th Anniversary of Actor’s Death: ‘Love You Forever’

By
Zak Williams attends The Grand Opening Of SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Robin Williams Center on October 5, 2016 in New York City.

Robin Williams’ son Zak marked the 10th anniversary of the star’s death with a touching tribute.

“Dad, it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years,” Zak, 41, captioned a photo of his father in the hit sitcom Mork & Mindy shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 11.

“Today, I’m reflecting on the immense love you shared with all of us—your family, your friends, and everyone you met,” Zak shared. “You continue to inspire me every single day to do whatever I can to help create a more connected and loving world for our family.”

“Love you forever. ❤️,” Zak concluded his tribute to the late Jumanji star, who died by suicide 10 years ago on August 11, 2014. He was 63.

Williams shared Zak with his first wife, Valerie Velardi. Zak has two half-siblings, film director Zelda, 35, and Cody, 31, whom Williams shared with his second wife, Marsha Garces Williams.

On Sunday, Zelda took to X to debunk a viral image of Williams with what an X account described as his “pet monkey” in the days before his death. Zelda said that her father never owned a monkey.

“It’s been brought to my attention some probably AI written BS like this is going viral,” she wrote, retweeting the original post. “Dad didn’t own a pet monkey, NO ONE should, and if you’re ever tempted to, support your local exotic animal rescues instead. That is his Night at the Museum costar, who now lives at one.”

“And since more completely false or badly researched posts are likely to go viral on Dad’s death anniversary, maybe just assume they’re all BS (they usually are),” Zelda continued. “Ignore the creepy robots trying to farm your clicks & do something nice for yourself instead. I sure as hell will ♥️”

In 2019, Zak remembered his father in an interview on Good Morning Britain to mark the fifth anniversary of his death.

“It was sad to see someone who was suffering so. As a family member and a child, you want to do everything you can to help soothe and ease what seemed to be intense personal pain,” Zak said.

“And there were times where it felt like there was helplessness from my part, I didn’t know what I could do, or how I could be of the best support,” he added.

Robin Williams

