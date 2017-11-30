Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre have split after more than a year of dating, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.



“It just ran its course,” a source tells Us. “He was never something serious.”

The two first went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day with PDA-filled selfies posted to social media. “The undisputed most gorgeous being on the planet 😍💕💋🌹❤️🔥” Andre wrote in a now-deleted Tweet. “@rosariodawson I love u bb🙏🏾 #HappyValentinesDay.”

Due to the comedian’s tendency to pull pranks, many fans were initially skeptical about the validity of their relationship, which they then confirmed with more romantic photos. Dawson also tweeted at Andre on Valentine’s Day, calling him her “main man.”

Dawson gushed over her former love in a September 5 Instagram post, recalling the scary incident that led to her telling him she loved him for the first time. “This weekend marks a year that I had to get emergency surgery to stop internal bleeding from a ruptured cyst on my ovary. It was the first time I told @ericfuckingandre that I loved him,” she wrote. “(And very much not the last). Thankful for his care and all of the doctors and nurses and staff at the Desert Regional Medical Center.”

Dawson, who is mom to a 15-year-old daughter, previously dated DJ Mathiu Schreyer before they split in 2011 and director Danny Boyle, from whom she split in March 2013. The actress opened up about her split from Boyle shortly after, explaining that there was no need for a high-profile breakup. “It’s not like we announced our relationship, so it’s not like we’re going to announce our breakup,” she explained. “I love Danny. He’s wonderful and we dated longer than people think we did.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!