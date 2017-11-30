Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre have split after more than a year of dating, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.
“It just ran its course,” a source tells Us. “He was never something serious.”
The two first went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day with PDA-filled selfies posted to social media. “The undisputed most gorgeous being on the planet 😍💕💋🌹❤️🔥” Andre wrote in a now-deleted Tweet. “@rosariodawson I love u bb🙏🏾 #HappyValentinesDay.”
Due to the comedian’s tendency to pull pranks, many fans were initially skeptical about the validity of their relationship, which they then confirmed with more romantic photos. Dawson also tweeted at Andre on Valentine’s Day, calling him her “main man.”
Dawson gushed over her former love in a September 5 Instagram post, recalling the scary incident that led to her telling him she loved him for the first time. “This weekend marks a year that I had to get emergency surgery to stop internal bleeding from a ruptured cyst on my ovary. It was the first time I told @ericfuckingandre that I loved him,” she wrote. “(And very much not the last). Thankful for his care and all of the doctors and nurses and staff at the Desert Regional Medical Center.”
What a difference a year makes… This weekend marks a year that I had to get emergency surgery to stop internal bleeding from a ruptured cyst on my ovary. It was the first time I told @ericfuckingandre that I loved him (and very much not the last). Thankful for his care and all of the doctors and nurses and staff at the Desert Regional Medical Center. The "privilege" of insurance and access to medical care. Vaneza is Resting In Paradise since May. Only 26 years young on this earth with us. I left Sierra Leone the Saturday before the floods. The community of the "land of smiles", ravaged by colonialism, climate change, Ebola, child soldiers, war, blood diamonds and more coming together to take care of each other yet again. Saving lives and picking up the pieces. I was front and center at the suicide at Burning Man this weekend. The firefighters endangering their own lives to try and save his. Americans standing together in vigil, honoring Heather Heyer's humanitarianism with solidarity against her senseless murder. I wish I had practiced more of what I learned from my near death experience last year but so much is conceptualized as you go back to work and routine. Life has a way of reminding you again and again and again, though, what, and who is important. Of the necessary work to do contemplating, meditating and healing yourself as you look out for others. Dreamers, immigrant families, refugees, #blacklivesmatter, #sayhername, Hurricane Harvey/Irma and terrorist survivors the world round, and more, call for our care, love and focus. It was 115 degrees in the Bay Area. Things are going to keep changing. The universe demanding that we pay attention, educate ourselves, and be activated to advocate and create better circumstances than we were given, for our generation and those to come. I'm so filled with gratitude and humility. Thank you for being the tribe I get to be a part of on this journey. I am at your service with unconditional love, acceptance, humor and light. Thank you.
Dawson, who is mom to a 15-year-old daughter, previously dated DJ Mathiu Schreyer before they split in 2011 and director Danny Boyle, from whom she split in March 2013. The actress opened up about her split from Boyle shortly after, explaining that there was no need for a high-profile breakup. “It’s not like we announced our relationship, so it’s not like we’re going to announce our breakup,” she explained. “I love Danny. He’s wonderful and we dated longer than people think we did.”
