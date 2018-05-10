Baring it all! Rosario Dawson stripped down in celebration of her 39th birthday.

“Happy birthday suit to me,” Dawson captioned a intimate clip of herself on Wednesday, May 9. “39 & feelin’ fine…”

The Daredevil actress also posted a sexy mirror snapshot of herself au natural. “Reflections on not letting gravity bring me down,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Dawson has been an outspoken advocate for body positivity and feeling confident in one’s own skin. “It’s a form of voice in the way that we look at women and how we expect them to look and be — for what sake? Not for health, not survival, not enjoyment of life, but just so you could look pretty,” she told Shape in July 2011. “I’m constantly telling girls all the time, ‘Everything’s airbrushed, everything’s retouched. None of us look like that.’”

She also reflected on losing weight in 2005 for her role as a drug addict dying of AIDS in Rent. “I remember everyone asking, ‘What did you do to get so thin? You looked great,’” the Trance star recalled. “I looked emaciated.”

Dawson also got real about self love in a July 2013 interview with Parade. “I’m a New Yorker! But in all seriousness, you have to be your own best friend. You can’t expect someone else to love you if you don’t love yourself. It’s not easy — everybody fights insecurities,” she explained. “There was a lot of depression in my family growing up and that was a hurtle for me to overcome. I wasn’t born self-confident — I fought for it.”

Added the producer: “So to anyone who feels at her worst right now, realize there’s a way out of it. I wasn’t at my best either.”

