Staying connected! Rosario Dawson revealed that her boyfriend, Senator Cory Booker, has become a central part of her morning routine.

10 of the Greatest Women Empowerment Anthems to Keep on Repeat

The Luke Cage actress told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, October 17, that the politician, who is currently running for president, sends her “romantic” poems and songs in the morning no matter how busy he gets on the campaign trail.

“That’s actually become more of my new routine because my boyfriend [Booker] sends me a song. Every time we don’t wake up every day or we don’t wake up [together],” she explained at the premiere of LA Woman Rising, a documentary dedicated to “unheard female voices” that Dawson narrated and executive-produced.

Female Stars’ Most Empowering Quotes About Feminism

She continued, “He sends me all kinds of stuff. I mean, it’s like, stuff like the oldies, stuff that he finds just on Spotify or whatever it is. … They’re usually kind of romantic. But I know he — it’s interesting because he sends a poem with each one because, sometimes, I don’t necessarily know why [he sent that song]. But it’s something that’s on his mind or something that’s going on, or a place that we are in the relationship. So, it’s usually pretty personal.”

The 40-year-old actress and 50-year-old former Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, made headlines when they announced in March 2019 that they were dating. Dawson was in the audience to support her political beau during the CNN/New York Times Democratic debate near Columbus, Ohio, on October 15.

“It was great,” Dawson told Us about her attendance. “I mean, I’ve gone to the debates, you know, over the years, but it was the first time I was blowing kisses to any of the candidates.”

The power couple have chosen to incorporate Dawson’s teen daughter, Lola, who she adopted in 2014, into their morning routine.

“That’s been a thing that we share with her. I’ll share with her what song he sent me and she’ll judge it on it’s twerk-ability, you know,” she said with a laugh. “So, it’s fun. You know, it’s just a kind of keeps us all connected.”

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

Dawson also has special traditions that she shares with Lola, 15, that she learned from her own mother. The Sin City actress told Us that she and her daughter make sure to talk and enjoy mother-daughter time before Lola heads off for school.

“It’s definitely been having some kind of breakfast or having some kind of talk [together],” she dished. “Or often times, we wake up with music. My mom kind of started that off like — because my daughter could be really grumpy sometimes waking up — and so you kind of wake up with songs, you know, and that’s been really nice.”

As far as Dawson’s solo routine? She enjoys meditation, writing poetry, tea ceremonies and connecting with friends, including Rising director Nana Ghana.

“I was just super blown away by [Nana’s] creativity and her expression of love that she shares through her talents, and through her vision and her lens,” she said about the director. “She asked me to come on board [for LA Woman Rising] … in the same way that I think she really encouraged and celebrated the different women that she got to open their homes for her. … This film [celebrates] women waking up in LA, and having poetry be a part of my contribution to this film was just something I couldn’t resist.”

LA Woman Rising is available to stream on iTunes.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!