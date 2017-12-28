Rose Marie Dead: ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Star Dies at 94

Longtime actress Rose Marie died at her home in Van Nuys, California, on Thursday, December 28, according to her website. She was 94.

Most famous for her role as comedy writer Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show, the comedienne started her career as a toddler and went on to became a popular radio personality and singer, even performing for past presidents. She later starred in Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round (1966), Don’t Worry, We’ll Think of a Title (1966) and Lunch Wagon (1981).

As for her role in the legendary ‘60s CBS sitcom, in which she starred alongside Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore, Marie received Emmy nominations in 1963, 1964 and 1966, and even has her hair bow on display at the Smithsonian.

Her other credits include The Doris Day Show, Hollywood Squares and The Jazz Singer. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October 2001 and released a memoir, Hold the Roses, in 2006.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Georgiana Marie “Noopy,” and her son-in-law, Steven Rodrigues.

