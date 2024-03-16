Ross Mathews is a regular on TV thanks to his work on The Drew Barrymore Show and RuPaul’s Drag Race, but he often gets mistaken for another famous host.

“People will send me free desserts or drinks, and say, ‘We just love your work, Mr. [James] Corden,’” Mathews, 44, exclusively tells Us Weekly’s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me. “And I [respond], ‘Thank you so much.’”

Mathews is all about keeping it cordial, which is why he partnered with SmashUp on a personalized video greeting available at American Greetings.

“I love celebrating my friends and family’s birthdays,” he explains. “My new SmashUp video e-card is personalized for the people you love. That kind of connection is what I’m all about.”

Scroll down to learn 25 things fans might not know about Mathews:

1. I played violin from fourth grade until 12th grade.

2. I do the worst Morgan Freeman impression, which is me saying, “I’m Morgan Freeman” in my regular voice. It’s terrible.

3. I write jingles for things that no one cares about.

4. I was president in drama, choir and debate. Clearly.

5. I love making soups and chilis. I just made a white bean chicken chili, and it was potentially the best thing I’ve made.

7. My favorite wardrobe item is pants from my Ross x Ross collection. They’re stretchy and you don’t have to iron them.

8. My first car was a Chevy Citation. I bought it for $600 from a guy in a trailer park. Every time I turned left, it turned off. Whenever I got pulled over, the [police] would say, “We have to give you a citation.” I’d be like, “I already have one.”

9. My favorite room in my house is my kitchen because I love to cook every day. Cooking for myself is how I’ve lost weight and maintained it.

10. My go-to cocktail is a hardcore martini, dry and with a lemon twist. If I have two of those, it’s done.

11. My favorite movie of all time is Waiting for Guffman.

12. My most starstruck moment was [meeting] Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, when she was on The Drew Barrymore Show. Her energy is so calming and slightly naughty, which I loved.

13. My alternate profession would be [in] real estate. I bought, sold and renovated homes when TV was slow.

14. I just bought a new house and hope to be there forever. I don’t ever want to move again.

15. My first job was picking spinach in the fields, hunched over for eight hours a day.

16. I’m always shocked by people who know who I am, [including] big, muscle-y motorcycle guys with handlebar mustaches who tell me, “Hey, I freaking love you, and Shangela was robbed on [RuPaul’s Drag Race] All Stars.”

17. My dog, Audrey, comes to work with me every day.

18. The best gift I’ve ever received was a wedding ring.

19. My celebrity crush growing up was Aladdin. I would give him more than three wishes if he rubbed my lamp.

20. I still haven’t seen E.T. Now that I’m besties with Drew [Barrymore], it would be weird to watch it.

21. I collect books about [the] Oscars and presidential elections. I love moments in American history.

23. When I’m at the end of my rope, I go to gratitude. I’ve won the lottery in life, from Jay Leno to Chelsea Handler, to RuPaul to Drew, and now my husband [Dr. Wellington García] and my chihuahua. I’m so grateful.

24. On Sunday afternoons, you can find me at happy hour.

25. I love football.