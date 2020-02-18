Ryan Newman is a racer through and through. The Indiana native was rushed to the hospital on Monday, February 17, after a collision during the Daytona 500 race in Florida sent his car spinning into the air.

Newman, who began racing at the age of 4, has been a staple in the Nascar racing community for years, winning the big event over a decade ago.

During the final lap of the 2020 race, the 42-year-old collided with a wall, which caused his car to flip numerous times, landing on its roof and sparking a fire.

As previously reported, Newman was “helped from his car by the AMR safety team” on the side of the track. According to Fox Nascar reporter Mike Joy, following the crash, he was “loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.”

Fans and viewers alike sent their well wishes and prayers to the race car driver and his family following the terrible event.

“Big prayers for Newman,” Dale Earnhardt Jr., 45, whose father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., passed away due to injuries sustained in a race car collision in 2001, wrote via Twitter following the sad news.

“Omg,” Newman’s estranged wife, Krissie Newman, wrote via Twitter at the time.

Moments after the collision took place, Denny Hamlin won the two-day race and mentioned Newman in his speech. “Number one, we’re praying for Ryan,” Hamlin said following his win. “I worked really well with Ryan throughout the whole race. Obviously, he got turned right there.”

Learn more about Newman below.

He’s Won the Daytona 500

In 2008 Newman won the Florida race — it was the 50th race in the event’s history. He also won the Brickyard 400 in 2013.

He Is a Father

The Indiana native has two daughters, Brooklyn and Ashlyn, who he shares with estranged wife Krissie.

He Recently Announced His Separation

On Thursday, February 13, the professional driver announced his separation from his wife, Krissie, whom he wed in 2004. “After 16 years of marriage, Krissie and I have decided to amicably separate. We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch,” he wrote via Twitter. “Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that out [sic] daughters’ privacy be respected at this time.”

Racing’s in His Blood

“My grandfather helped build South Bend Motor Speedway so racing’s been in my blood for a long time,” Newman told NBC Sports in 2017. “My dad always wanted to be a race car driver, so I don’t think without his drive I would be necessarily where I am or who I am.”

He Loves the Outdoors

When he’s not on the racetrack, Ryan enjoys fishing either by himself or with his family. He posts about his adventures via social media.