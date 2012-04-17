Ryan O’Neal’s Stage 2 Prostate Cancer Is “Under Control”

Ryan O'Neal's recent diagnosis is not a death sentence.

The actor, 70, tells ABC's Nightline that his stage 2 prostate cancer is "under control." The health scare came as a surprise to O'Neal, who says he "wasn't prepared for it. I wasn't ready for it. But you never are."

When he first heard the news, O'Neal remembered thinking, "'Why me?' I just sort of chalked it up to bad luck."

O'Neal also revealed he has skin cancer — a melanoma — on his nose. "Welcome to Malibu and the sun," he told Nightline.

His longtime love Farrah Fawcett lost her battle with anal cancer in 2009 at age 62, but her memory has inspired O'Neal to think positively about his future."Farrah taught me that — about fighting it. Fight a good fight."

On Saturday, O'Neal released a statement to Us Weekly explaining his current condition. "Although I was shocked and stunned by the news, I feel fortunate that it was detected early and according to my extraordinary team of doctors the prognosis is positive for a full recovery."

"I am deeply grateful for the support of my friends and family during this time, and I urge everyone to get regular check-ups, as early detection is the best defense against this horrible disease that has afflicted so many.

O'Neal has four children: Tatum, 48, and Griffin, 47, (with ex-wife Joanna Cook Moore), Patrick, 43, (with ex-wife Leigh Taylor-Young) and Redmond, 27 (with Fawcett).

