Time is apparently not up for Ryan Seacrest. The 43-year-old is officially reporting from the 2018 Oscars red carpet despite recent sexual misconduct allegations made against him by his former E! stylist, and the internet reactions to his presence are mostly negative.

Seacrest’s name began trending on Twitter as soon as E! Live From the Red Carpet began airing from Los Angeles on Sunday, March 4.

“Watching Ryan Seacrest on @e_entertainment is making so uncomfortable, I can’t imagine how the actresses will feel #notfair #getittogethere!” one viewer tweeted.

“Do we really want or need Ryan Seacrest on this red carpet?” another wrote.

“Seacrest hosting the E! red carpet is an insult to everyone in any year but especially this year,” posted another.

Seacrest has denied the sexual misconduct allegations made against him by Suzie Hardy. The stylist claims that from 2006 to 2013 the Live With Kelly and Ryan host rubbed his erection on her, grabbed her vagina, slapped her bottom so hard it left a welt and hugged her more than 10 times in his underwear, among other things.

The Ryan Seacrest Distinction designer released a statement on Tuesday, February 27. “Sadly, last fall I became one of the accused, which I promptly revealed proactively to the network involved and to the public,” he said in his statement, which also noted his support for the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements. “And to be equally clear, those accusations were then investigated by an independent third-party over the course of a two-month process and involved dozens of interviews that included me, the accused and countless others. Ultimately, my name was cleared. I eagerly participated in the investigation in order to demonstrate my innocence because I know my truth, and I believe in due process.”

Though some have been speaking out against Seacrest’s involvement in E!’s Oscars red carpet coverage, notable names including Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and his cohost Giuliana Rancic shared messages of support ahead of Sunday’s broadcast.

“Oscar Sunday wouldn’t be the same without you @ryanseacrest @giulianarancic!! Can’t WAIT to watch you on the Red Carpet tonight!! I look forward to this night every year! I’m so proud of you!! #BFF #beautifulheart,” Jenner tweeted, accompanied by a picture of herself and Seacrest.

“12 years … thousands of laughs … hundreds of stars … and one amazing red carpet bff. You’ll always be younger (4 months) but I’ll always be taller (in heels) Can’t wait to see you today at the Oscars @ryanseacrest!!!” Rancic captioned a throwback photo of the pair on Instagram.

“Oscar Sunday!! I love the E red carpet coverage with my favs @RyanSeacrest and @GiulianaRancic,” Kardashian tweeted.

