Salma Hayek Writes Tribute After Her Rescue Dog Lupe Dies: ‘I Am Grateful for the 18 Years’

Salma Hayek penned a beautiful tribute to her beloved rescue dog, Lupe, who died at the age of 18 this week.

“With my heart filled with love and pain I had to say goodbye to my Lupe,” Hayek captioned a throwback Instagram photo of herself cuddling with the mixed breed. “I am so grateful for the 18 years she enriched my life with her great spirit. I have no words or tears to describe how much she meant to me.”

“May she run free with my pack of dogs that are already waiting for her in dog heaven,” added the 51-year-old Frida actress in her Thursday, January 18, post.

Lupe will be remembered as quite the mischief maker. In April 2017, Hayek shared a story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about how Lupe and her four-legged sibling Angie crashed a couple’s nuptials in the Bahamas — and destroyed their wedding cake. “They are all screaming and the bride is crying,” Hayek recalled. “I have all kinds of whistles for the dogs so I whistled and they knew what that meant.”

In February 2016, Hayek’s German Shepherd, Mozart, was shot and killed by a neighbor for allegedly trespassing onto his yard. Meanwhile, her dog Blue passed away last April.

Hayek claimed to have 50 pets back in 2015. Among her menagerie: five horses, four alpacas, one hamster, five parrots, two fish, 20 chickens and some rabbits.

