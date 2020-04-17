Getting real. Ever since Outlander premiered in 2014, star Sam Heughan has been dealing with intense bullying, the actor shared in a lengthy statement via Twitter on Thursday, April 16.

“After the past six years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative, I am at a loss, upset, hurt and I have to speak out,” the Scottish actor, 39, began. “It’s affecting my life, my mental state and is a daily concern. My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact, anyone I’m associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative.”

He noted that he “can’t elaborate for legal reasons,” but had hoped it would just go away, noting that the bullies include “teachers, psychologists [and] adults who should have known better.”

Heughan says that recently, the comments have gotten worse and more personal, as he’s been accused of “manipulating fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding coronavirus advice.”

The Bloodshot star explained that he’s self-isolating in Hawaii since he went before the travel ban. He is staying there in order to stay safe and protect others.

“None of us knew how bad things would get but as the situation worsened, upon the advice of everyone I trust, I decided to remain in a safe environment. I was a good decision,” he wrote. “I’m safe, isolated, putting no one at risk and am not a burden to the locals … We have not been asked to leave.”

He later noted that he’s been doing everything in his power to help others during this time, at a distance. On his My Peak Challenge website, he’s been sharing workout challenges from quarantine.

“As an actor in these times, we feel impotent. We can’t do much but I have tried to use what leverage I have to provide a voice to charities that need it and hopefully a little entertainment or light relief,” Heughan added. “For those still unhappy, I suggest you unfollow.”