A photo posted by Jongo (@kidjongo) on Jan 3, 2015 at 12:12am PST

Sam Smith may be having lonely hours once more. The Grammy-nominated singer, 22, sparked rumors this week that he and boyfriend Jonathan Zeizel have parted ways.

The British crooner first hinted at the presumed split on Tuesday, Jan. 20, when he was performing at Toronto's Air Canada Centre. During the sold-out show, Smith took a moment to address the crowd and speak about how far he's come since his quick rise to fame.

PHOTOS: Celebrity Splits of 2014

"In this moment in my show, I always like to strip it back a bit, because I've gone from playing to rooms of 100 people a year and a half ago, to playing to rooms this big," he told the packed audience at the arena, before introducing his emotional single "Good Thing." "This next song, it's a song that's very, very dear to my heart."

"When I fell in love with the person who inspired the majority of this record, I had this fight in me to basically end it when I could've carried on," Smith continued of his critically acclaimed debut studio album In the Lonely Hour. "But I decided to write this song, and, the day before I wrote this song, I basically went on my phone, and I deleted their number and I deleted everything. The reason why this song is very special for me today is that I've actually had to do a very similar thing today with someone I've been seeing."

PHOTOS: Sam Smith and Other Breakout Stars

Smith then launched into an emotional performance of "Good Thing," which has him belting, "Too much of a good thing won't be good for long / Although you made my heart sing, to stay with you would be wrong / Too much of a good thing won't be good anymore / Watch where I tread before I fall."

Sometimes you just need to lay in bed with a glass of red wine and a football T shirt and listen to Joni Mitchell. It's been a sad day. Beautiful show, but sad day x Une photo publiée par Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) le Janv. 20, 2015 at 9:30 PST

The performer, who revealed earlier this year that he was dating Zeizel after coming out in 2014, went on to share a sad photo of himself on Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 21. In the shot, he sits under a plush blanket and frowns as he cradles a glass of red wine.

PHOTOS: Out and Proud Celebs

"Sometimes you just need to lay in bed with a glass of red wine and a football T shirt and listen to Joni Mitchell," he captioned the shot. "It's been a sad day. Beautiful show, but sad day x."

"Had a really sad day today, so thank you Toronto for making me feel so much better x," he added on Twitter after the concert. Zeizel has yet to comment on the possible split.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!