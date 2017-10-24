Off the market! Sam Smith has confirmed that he is no longer single.

During his Monday, October 23, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the “Stay With Me” singer talked to host Ellen DeGeneres about a lot of things – including his relationship with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn.

“No, I’m not [single], which is crazy,” he gushed to DeGeneres when asked about his relationship status. “It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single. Because when I brought out In the Lonely Hour I was so lonely,” he added. “I’m quite happy, so it’s quite weird.”

The Oscar winner joked that he had to go away and “kiss more boys” and get back to a normal life in order to make his new album, The Thrill of It All, which will be released on November 3.

Though he didn’t mention his new beau by name, the Grammy award winner has recently been photographed holding hands and kissing Flynn.

As previously reported, the new couple went to dinner at Catch restaurant on Monday, October 2, in New York City where an eyewitness told Us: They were low key, but enjoyed a romantic evening with their friends.” Following the meal, they headed up to the restaurant’s rooftop for drinks and dancing.

They were also spotted together at the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen on Tuesday, October 3, and strolling Greenwich village hand-in-hand the same week. “Obviously, they haven’t publicized their relationship on their social media accounts,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “But they also aren’t afraid to show some PDA.”

