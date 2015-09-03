Sandra Bullock's new man is quite the catch! Before he met the Oscar-winning actress, Bryan Randall dated Paris St. John, the daughter of pro boxer Mia St. John, for three years — and even though they ultimately went their separate ways, Mia has nothing but wonderful things to say about the professional photog.

Mia tells Us Weekly that Randall, 49, was very close to her whole family. Not only did he date her daughter, but he also was very close to her son, who had schizophrenia and died of suicide nine months ago. After his death, Mia started the Stone Art program through her foundation, the Mia St. John Foundation, to help people with mental illness. Randall has been one of its biggest supporters.

"Bryan saw good in my son," she tells Us. "He did so much for my son and my program…Bryan was one of our mentors; he would volunteer, drive two hours every week from L.A. to Palm Springs, just to work with these guys for free in honor of my son. He donated his time to the foundation for six months or so."

Randall and Mia's daughter, Paris, met when he photographed the boxer's weigh-in for her fight against Christy Martin in 2012. At 26, Paris is much younger than the Oregon native — but Mia says the age difference wasn't an issue, and that Randall is "a really good guy."

"He is kooky, goofy — he's so funny and very young at heart," she gushes to Us. "He's a free spirit." He's also, she says, totally unconcerned with material possessions and superficial success. "Bryan couldn't care less about money," she adds. "He could live off the land."

Mia further notes that despite Randall's modeling past — he's posed for brands including Hugo Boss and Saint Laurent, and appeared in a sexy 2011 Kinfolk shoot — he's "not aware of how hot he is."

"He doesn't even think he's good-looking. That's why my son loved him — he was the most giving, non-superficial person he had met. They were two peas in a pod," she recalls.

Good looks apparently run in the family, too. "His parents — oh my God, if you think Bryan is good-looking! His parents are in their seventies and they are smoking hot," Mia raves. They're also "just as humble and sweet as Bryan. They are so loving together. They love and accept everyone, they don't judge anyone."

Mia says that Paris "wasn't at that point yet where she wanted marriage and kids" when they were dating, but Randall, who has a daughter, was ready to "settle down and have a family" — which makes him a great match for Bullock, 51, mom to Louis, 5.

"He's amazing with kids. He loves kids. We're so happy for him," Mia tells Us. Of her daughter's relationship with him, she says, "It was a great three years — nothing but good came out of it."

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that Randall and Bullock were dating last month. "Sandra's clearly happy with him," a source previously told Us of the Gravity star.

