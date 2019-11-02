Sarah Chalke: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me!





Sarah Chalke exclusively opened up to Us about 25 things you might not know about her — including her many talents, guilty pleasures and her time on Scrubs. Read on to learn more about the Rick and Morty star.

1. My favorite thing in the world is reading to my kids [Charlie, 9, and Frances, 3, with fiancé Jamie Afifi].

2. I went hang gliding and was pleasantly surprised when I survived.

3. I can write with my feet.

4. If I weren’t an actor, I’d be a barista.

5. I was kicked out of the choir in fifth grade, dashing my dreams of ever playing Éponine in Les Misérables.

6. When I was a kid, I really wanted a retainer because all the cool kids had them, so I straightened out a paper clip and used that.

7. The Scrubs cast got me a chocolate Labrador, Lola, in the first season. She came to work with me every day.

8. My nickname on Scrubs was “Second Becky” [because I took over the Becky Conner role on Roseanne].

9. One of my favorite expressions is from my dad: “The best time to plant an apple orchard was 20 years ago. The second best time is today.”

10. I took 11 years of interpretive dance classes. The teacher would play the drums and yell out colors, and we had to express that color through dance.

11. My first job was as a ski instructor.

12. I played the cello for seven years.

13. When I was pregnant, I craved hot chocolate, quesadillas, and salt and vinegar kettle chips.

14. I just finished reading Educated: A Memoir [by Tara Westover] and loved it.

15. I learned to drive in our family car, which was a giant 12-passenger van.

16. I wasn’t athletic and didn’t make track and field [as a kid], so I joined the racewalking team because no one was signing up for that.

17. Sometimes chocolate is the first thing I eat in the morning.

18. I have a drawerful of wigs and costumes and ’80s clothes that my kids and their friends love to dress up in.

19. I got my belly button pierced in 1994 one day when I went rollerblading in Venice Beach with three of my best friends.

20. My middle name is Louise, after my aunt.

21. I’ve always had a huge fear of sharks.

22. I went to school all day with classes in French, then went to German school right after.

23. My first car was a red 1977 Toyota Land Cruiser with a white roof. We always kept the windows rolled down because it was old, and carbon monoxide was leaking into the car.

24. I love a theme party.

25. I want to come back in the next lifetime as someone who can sing.

Season 4 of Rick and Morty premieres on Adult Swim Sunday, November 10, at 11:30 p.m. ET.