Date night! Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor stepped out to support their pal, Sandra Bernhard, at her off-Broadway show, Sandemonium, in New York City on Thursday, December 28.

The American Horror Story actress, 42, snapped a picture during the one-woman-show and shared her admiration with her Instagram followers. “If you want to know what’s up. This. This is what’s up. Get to it if you can,” she captioned the post. “@Sandragbernhard I ❤️you and what you do. @joespub.”

Following the show, the multitalented comedian — who is gearing up to reprise her role as Nancy on the Roseanne reboot — shared a snap of the three. “These ladies dropped into #Sandemonium @joespub tonight @mssarahcatharinepaulson @hollandvtaylor well you know it was fun,” she wrote alongside the pic that shows the women rocking beanies as Paulson holds up a Sandemonium shirt.

According to Playbill, 62-year-old Bernhard defines Sandemonium as “the madness that seems to be swirling in the world today.” The show, which combines comedy and song and runs through Sunday, December 31, at Joe’s Pub in New York City, focuses on issues such as “climate disaster, Russian invasion, unhinged leaders,” and more.

Earlier this year, the Two and a Half Men alum, 74, opened up about her relationship to Paulson during an interview on Bernhard’s SiriusXM radio show Sandyland. “I’m the luckiest person in the world,” she said at the time.”I can’t talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love.”

Paulson and Taylor began dating in 2015. They reconnected on Twitter after meeting almost a decade prior at a dinner party.

