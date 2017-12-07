Friendship goals! Sarah Paulson revealed that she is part of perhaps the most enviable group chat to ever exist. In a new interview with The Edit, Paulson shared that the text message chain includes her Ocean’s Eight costars, including Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina and Rihanna — and it functions pretty much like every other group chat.

“I’m not going to lie, it is a very cool chain to be part of,” Paulson, 42, told the publication in the cover story published Thursday, December 7. “We can go weeks without a chirp, then someone sends one message, and it’s like – ‘brp, brp, brp’ – your phone just blows up for hours.”

The American Horror Story actress previously spoke about the A-List group chat in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year when talking about the upcoming movie. “Gary Ross did a really incredible thing with a lot of the movie, but the most important thing is he gathered like eight kickass women and we all really like each other,” Paulson said on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January. “I mean I have a text chain going on my phone right now that includes, you know, Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock and Mindy Kaling.”

The Emmy winner also revealed what really goes on in their conversations. “We’re all texting each other making a plan for this dinner that we’re having in New York,” she told the interviewer. “But the things that are going on in this text chain, you would lose your mind.”

She added: “If I see you later I’ll give you a little inside scoop. There’s a lot of gifts going on that are really pretty special.“

The all-female lead cast will be part of the latest installment in the Ocean’s franchise. In this version, the eight women plan a high-profile heist to steal a necklace from the Met Gala and frame a gallery owner, played by Damien Lewis, for the crime.

Ocean’s Eight is scheduled to hit theaters on June 8, 2018.

