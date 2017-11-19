Sarah Wayne Callies: What’s in My Bag?

Sarah Wayne Callies always has a piece of her family. In her purse: a note from spouse Josh Winterhalt, bracelets crafted by kids Keala, 10, and Oakes, 4, and Polaroids that are set by her bed “whenever I’m not with them.”

Steal Sarah Wayne Callies’ Secrets for Staying Calm and Healthy

The 40-year-old star of National Geographic’s new military miniseries The Long Road Home spills the rest.

It’s a Wrap

“I’m from Hawaii so I get cold at anything. I got this pale pink Portolano scarf. Cashmere makes you feel like a queen.”

Well Written

“The pens I use are from the Langham Hotel in Pasadena. They have the most beautiful pens. Every time we go, our creator Carlton Cuse and I take home a thing of pens. We don’t share.”

Rose-Colored Glasses

“I got to know Kate Bosworth when we did the show. She designed the most gorgeous pair of Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses and gave them to me. They’re probably the most glamorous thing I own.”

All Bottled Up

“I use this Nalgene that I’ve probably had for about 10 years. It has been up mountains and in refugee camps.”

Strong Unit

“After we finished filming, soldiers gave the cast military coins, which is a way of saying, ‘We’re family now.’”

What else is inside Callies’ bag? A Fujifilm instax mini 90 NEO CLASSIC black camera; an iPhone 7 in an OtterBox Defender Series Case in Marathoner; JBL Reflect Contour headphones in black; a Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Stick; an Honest Beauty Truly Kissable Lip Crayon in Melon Kiss; a Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Cologne; a Tata Harper Revitalizing Body Oil; a bottle of Young Living’s Thieves Essential Oil; an Onyx and Green blue hard cover journal; packets of Traditional Medicinals Throat Coat; a bar of Endangered Species Dark Chocolate in Forest Mint; two tiny bottles of Tobasco sauce; Band-Aids; a hair tie; Kind bars and a pack of PUR gum in pomegranate mint.

The Long Road Home premieres on National Geographic Tuesday, November 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

