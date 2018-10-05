A true work of art! Maddox Gallery, a British gallery with four galleries in London and one in Switzerland is coming to L.A. on Thursday, October 11. Besides taking a visit to the space to admire the unique works by Dan Baldwin, Mark Evans, The Connor Brothers, Harland Miller, Banksy, Marc Quinn, Tracey Emin, Damien Hirst and more, attendees can expect to run into some of their favorite celebs. Scott Disick and Paris Hilton have visited the gallery and are known to stock their homes with various pieces of art.

Another reason to make the trip? Maddox Gallery is known for throwing extravagant parties and has had brand partnerships with Bradley Theodore for Puma and David Yarrow and Cara Delevigne for Tag Heuer.

Petra Ecclestone works as the Creative Director of Maddox Gallery LA with her business partner Sam Palmer. Ecclestone and Palmer, avid art lovers and collectors, and are excited to share their passion with new consumers in L.A. and around the world.

But if you can’t make it out to one of their locations, don’t fret. Maddox Gallery prides itself on being a new age gallery dedicated towards millennials with 50 percent of its sales coming from social media inquiries. So whether you want to buy something special, or just want to follow along, you can always stay in the know.

“We are passionate about art and promoting our artists,” Maddox Gallery Creative Director Jay Rutland said in a press release. “Los Angeles has such an exciting, thriving art scene, I cannot wait for Maddox Gallery to be a part of that.”

