Poor Penny. Following Scott Disick’s split from his longtime love Kourtney Kardashian, the father of three, 32, skipped his daughter, Penelope’s, 3rd birthday party at Disneyland on Wednesday, July 8.

Kourtney, 36, and Kim Kardashian took Kim’s daughter, North, and Penelope to the theme park to celebrate the little girl’s big day. Little Nori recently celebrated her second birthday party in the same spot in mid-June. Also celebrating Penny's birthday was her older brother Mason, several family pals, grandma Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Both Kourt and Penelope wore matching Tinkerbell costumes, while pregnant-again Kim, 34, wore a Yeezus shirt and her daughter, 2, rocked a white Yeezus shirt and demin skirt.

Kourtney has been staying strong with Kim and Khloe Kardashian, sharing a series of selfies and workout pics over the past few days.

Disick is currently in Boca Raton, Florida, following the fallout from his split with his girlfriend of nine years. It all began over the holiday weekend when Disick was photographed canoodling with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in the South of France.

Though he was absent from Penelope’s celebrations, Disick did post a photo of a silver convertible car via Instagram, writing, “Need this asap.”

He is next set to make a club appearance on Friday, July 10, in Las Vegas at 1OAK. He Instagrammed a promotional photo for the event and later deleted it after lots of negative fan backlash.

