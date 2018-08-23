Letting loose! Scott Eastwood didn’t shy away from dishing on his bedroom activities during a juicy new episode of his Live Life Better podcast.

The Longest Ride actor, 32, sat down with relationship expert Emily Morse and revealed that he’s in a physical state of mind. “I’m having sex, lots of it,” he admitted during the Monday, August 20, episode. Eastwood added that while he’s still “single and dating,” he has “had a lot of sex” and is “a giver” in the bedroom.

When Morse asked the hunky actor if he is being intimate with more than one person, he replied, “It depends on when you ask me.”

Eastwood also reflected on his past relationships and revealed that during his 20s, he “felt more sexually advanced than some of the people [he] was with.” Even so, he views sex as “the most natural thing we as human beings do.”

The Fate of the Furious actor then encouraged his listeners to look at intercourse in a different light. “Sex is healthy, people. Don’t shame it. Embrace it. Embrace it. Yes, that’s right,” he insisted. “We’re talking about everything sex. How to have healthy sex. How to have some not-so-healthy sex. Dirty sex. More sex. Everyone should be having sex with themselves or with someone else.”

But Eastwood didn’t stop there. He also defended women who have been shamed for enjoying sex. “I think there’s a shaming thing too with women, which really sucks, where they use these terrible words like ‘whore’ and ‘slut’ and instead of embracing sexual culture, women put each other down,” he explained. “And it’s, like, ‘Why the f—k would you call them that? Just because they f—ked somebody? Don’t do that. You’re bringing down the culture.’”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!