Celebrity News

Seann William Scott and Olivia Korenberg’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

By
Seann William Scott and Olivia Korenberg.

Seann William Scott and interior designer Olivia Korenberg had a very low-key romance before calling it quits in February 2024.

In September 2019, Scott exclusively told Us Weekly that he was “dating somebody” but did not reveal her identity. “She’s a great girl,” he shared, explaining that he’s a “pretty private” person but in a “super happy” relationship.

Later that month, Scott’s rep confirmed to Us that he married his mystery girlfriend in a secret ceremony.

In October 2019, Scott’s new wife was identified as interior designer Olivia Korenberg.

Nearly four years later, Us confirmed that Scott filed for divorce from Korenberg, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The twosome also welcomed daughter Frankie Rose in June 2020, per court documents.

Keep scrolling to learn more details about Scott and Korenberg’s relationship:

September 2019

Scott revealed that he was “dating somebody” but didn’t identify her. That same month, his rep confirmed that Scott and the mystery woman had tied the knot.

October 2019

Seann William Scott and Olivia Korenberg.

Scott’s wife was revealed to be Korenberg. “She’s from L.A. and owns an event/interior design company. She’s very sweet,” an insider told Us at the time.

June 2020

Scott and Korenberg welcomed a daughter named Frankie Rose.

February 2024

According to court documents obtained by Us, Scott filed for divorce from Korenberg. The actor listed the couple’s date of separation as October 2023 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Scott asked for joint legal and physical custody of Frankie Rose.

Seann William Scott

